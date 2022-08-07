Kinston Gives Back event benefits kids with cancer

Kinston Gives Back event benefits kids with cancer
By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - People in Kinston came out in large numbers for the Kinston Gives Back event on Sunday.

“I knew that the families needed some help and if anybody’s ever had a family that had cancer, it’s not just one person it’s the whole family that it hurts,” said founder Brooke Jones. “I just wanted to help them out.”

This year, Jones is helping out the families of Ja’kei Wellington and Harrison Korzekwinski.

Both young men are battling rare forms of cancer, and their community is making sure they know they’re not fighting alone.

Jones says knowing how difficult it can be to see a loved one battle the disease is what made her create the event.

While the the family fun day featured live music, food, and free school supplies, people never lost sight of the overall message.

Jones says the initial reaction that she received from both families when telling them about the event was priceless.

“They were just like, ‘Are you serious? I’m so honored,’” Jones recalled. “‘You really picked my child?’ And I was just like, ‘Yeah!’”

In addition to the family fun day, a golf tournament held earlier this month raised money to benefit both children.

