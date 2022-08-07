“It brings me joy to know our community will be exposed to the safety aspects of riding bikes” Winterville seeking public opinion on public safety

The town of Winterville is looking to improve the safety of all road users.
The town of Winterville is looking to improve the safety of all road users.
By WITN Web Team
Aug. 7, 2022
Winterville, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Winterville is inviting public input on the design of its bicyclist and pedestrian safety skills “Traffic Garden” at Hillcrest Park.

Working in partnership with BikeWalk NC, AARP, Pitt County Planning/Parks and Recreation, ECU Health and other community groups, the Hillcrest Park Traffic Garden will establish a permanent resource for bicyclists and pedestrians of all ages to learn about road safety in a protected environment.

Traffic gardens are increasingly popular in other parts of the country, the Hillcrest Park Traffic Garden will be the first of its kind in eastern North Carolina.

Bicyclists and pedestrians of all ages and experience levels are invited to provide feedback on design options in one of 2 ways:

● Through an online survey available here through August 7, 2022.

● In-person feedback at BikeWalk NC’s tent at the Town of Winterville’s Summer Splash event on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

The Hillcrest Park Traffic Garden will be established using AARP Community Challenge grant dollars secured by BikeWalk NC and unanimously supported by the Town of Winterville’s Town Council at its June meeting. It will repurpose the unstriped portion of Winterville’s Hillcrest Park parking lot.

The Town of Winterville’s Mayor Ricky Hines noted, “It brings me joy to know our community will be exposed to the safety aspects of riding bikes.”

The Hillcrest Park Traffic Garden is slated to be completed this fall.

The Town of Winterville and BikeWalk NC will formally dedicate the Traffic Garden on Saturday, October 29 at 2:15 as part of BikeWalk NC’s 11th annual NC BikeWalk Transportation Summit, to be held in Greenville on October 27-29, 2022 at the East Carolina Heart Institute.

