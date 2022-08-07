Fishing tournament honors Down East plane crash victims

CEDAR ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - The Down East community came together to remember and honor the victims of February’s plane crash off Drum Inlet at the Sarah James Fulcher Redfish tournament in Cedar Island.

The event typically honors the life of Sarah James Fulcher, who died at nine-years-old from abnormal brain development.

In years prior, the girl’s aunt, Stephanie Fulcher, worked as an instrumental part of the planning. This year, she was among those honored as one of the eight victims of the plane crash.

Stephanie Fulcher’s brother, James Fulcher started the tournament to shine light on his daughter’s legacy, but after the family’s tragic loss in February, he wanted to include their stories as well.

He says every victim of the crash was like family and he will make sure to keep their names going forever.

“We were involved very closely with the victims of the plane crash,” Fulcher said. “Hunter Parks, Stephanie, and Kole were all my family. They were the people that were with us, that originally created Another Perspective and started this fishing tournament.”

Fulcher says losing a loved one is never an easy thing to process, but the love and support that he’s received from friends, family, and the community is what keeps him strong.

“It’s just an amazing thing to be able to do something like this that’s so well received. To remember them and to keep their story going,” Fulcher said. “They’re going to live forever, through this we are going to make sure of it.”

The proceeds made from the benefit tournament will help aid the plane crash victims’ families.

