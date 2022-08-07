Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Spotty coastal rain won’t stop the 90° heat

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hot and humid weather (synonymous with August) will unsurprisingly continue today. With a boundary front over Virginia dissipating before it reaches us, the chance at any significant changes to our weather pattern will dissipate along with it. Highs will be back in the low 90s for inland areas while the coast enjoys the mid to upper 80s. Winds will blow out of the south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph. The big difference between yesterday and today will be the timing of the rain drops. Scattered morning showers near the coast will be more likely while inland areas should see a few drops move in during the early afternoon.

The pattern continues Monday and Tuesday as a boundary front to our north will dissipate instead of moving southward over us. Highs will hold in the low 90s Monday before warming up thanks to a southwesterly wind shift by Tuesday, pushing temps into the mid 90s. A heat advisory may be issued due to the higher air temps and the steady elevated humidity.

Showers and storms will show up for a few communities on Wednesday before the whole area turns wet late Thursday. Highs will go from the mid 90s Wednesday down to the upper 80s by Thursday. Overnight lows will drop from the mid 70s down to the low 70s. While these differences look minute on the screen, they feel like progress in our trek towards comfortability.

Sunday

Partly cloudy with scattered storms. High of 91. Wind: SE 5-10. Rain chance: 20%

Monday

Mostly sunny and hot with isolated afternoon storms. High of 91. Wind: SSW 5-10. Rain chance: 20%.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and hot. High near 95. Wind: SW 7-15.

Wednesday

Sunny start with storms arriving late. High of 95. Wind: SW 7-15. Rain chance: 40%.

Thursday

Morning sunshine, midday clouds finishing with evening storms. High of 90. Wind: WSW 10-15. Rain chance: 60%.

Friday

Lingering rain showers sticking around. Mostly cloudy. High of 89. Wind: WNW 7-15. Rain chance: 30%.

