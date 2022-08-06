Windsor Seafood Street and Music Festival

WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) - The second annual Seafood Street and Music Festival will take place in Downtown Windsor on August 6th at 12:00 P.M.

The nonprofit educational and community program will have five food trucks coming in from Raleigh with other vendors from Wilson, Williamston, Washington, Kelford, and Ahoskie.

Food trucks and other vendors will be on Granville Street from Queen Street to King Street selling foods like seafood, ribs, crabs, chicken, Turkey legs, hot dogs, and hamburgers. Lemonade, snow-cones, clothes, shoes, jewelry, and health care items will also be sold.

There be a live band and DJ Smoothzz, water slides, and bounce houses.

There will also be a car-truck-bike display show to benefit the Bertie High and Early College nonprofit scholarship program.

This festival is hosted by the Bertie High School Alumni nonprofit organization named BACA-Bertie Alumni Community Association and in conjunction with the Windsor-Bertie Chamber of Commerce.

