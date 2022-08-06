Police say Oklahoma City man killed his 3 children, himself

Capt. Michelle Henderson says the bodies of the four were found in a vehicle in a northwest...
Capt. Michelle Henderson says the bodies of the four were found in a vehicle in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma City man fatally shot his three young children then shot and killed himself early Saturday, according to police.

A person jogging or walking called police after spotting the four bodies in a vehicle in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday, said Capt. Michelle Henderson.

Henderson said the man and the children did not live in the neighborhood where they were found, but that they had lived nearby.

Henderson said police had been searching for a man and his sons since shortly before 4:30 a.m. after learning that he had taken the children and made “concerning statements” about their well-being.

The names and ages of the four were not released, although Henderson said the children were each younger than 7. Whether the children were boys or girls was also not being immediately released, Henderson said.

“This weekend, we’re releasing very little information,” and more details are expected to be provided Monday, Henderson said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Byrd recovers from serious boating accident.
Mom: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
The procession left ECU Health Medical Center shortly at 12:00 p.m.
Deputy who died in Wayne County shooting honored with procession
Linwood Earl Moore of La Grange was charged with one open count of murder following a shooting...
Man arrested in La Grange Murder
Express Care Pharmacy in Otway closed abruptly in July
Closure of Carteret County pharmacy inconveniences community
Firefighters set up lights in front of a fatal house fire at 733 First Street in Nescopeck, Pa,...
Blaze kills firefighter’s 10 relatives, 3 of them children

Latest News

Elon Musk said last week that he had lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter,...
Musk says Twitter deal could move ahead with ‘bot’ info
Lightning struck a large oil storage tank on Friday evening in Matanzas, Cuba, causing a huge...
17 missing, dozens hurt as fire rages in Cuban oil tank farm
The Cass County Sheriff's Office reports it is investigating a case of animal cruelty with the...
‘Inhuman and barbaric’: 2 missing dogs found tied up, shot in the head
The Cass County Sheriff's Office reports it is investigating a case of animal cruelty with the...
Cass County Sheriff's Office investigating missing dogs death