Man arrested in La Grange Murder

Aug. 6, 2022
La Grange, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a shooting Friday left one man dead.

Deputies responded to a call reporting a shooting Friday afternoon and found Rashed Rashon Outlaw of La Grange dead from a gunshot wound.

After collecting evidence and conducting an investigation of the scene, Linwood Earl Moore of La Grange was arrested and charged with one open count of murder.

Sheriff Ronnie Ingram asks that anyone with information regarding the incident contact the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 559-6118.

