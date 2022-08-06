Eastern Carolina residents take advantage of decreasing gas prices

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Customers were hitting the pumps hard on Friday, as gas prices are steadily dropping.

Earlier this week, the average price for fuel in North Carolina fell 14.6 cents per gallon and people were ecstatic.

Greenville business owner Allen Boyd says lower prices benefit business owners like himself and that hopefully, it’s a positive sign.

“I own a construction and painting business and at the moment with the gas prices, they are going down which is a lot better than they were a month ago when they were four dollars,” Boyd said. “It helps business a whole lot anyways and I hope that it’s a show of decline.”

According to GasBuddy, some stations in North Carolina are selling gas as low as $3.29 per gallon.

Greenville resident Damion Spellman says the pricing rollercoaster has forced him to brainstorm new ways to find affordable gas.

“I’ve literally been downloading gas apps just to find the cheapest gas in Greenville because it’s ridiculous,” Spellman said. “I know that prices are going down and that’s a good sign but I miss the old times.”

And while inflation has changed how many spend money, people like Spellman say that it’s a valuable teaching moment to carry forever.

“For me gas prices going high, I hate it but it was a blessing in disguise,” Spellman said. “Taught me budgeting, financial literacy, knowing actually what’s really essential. You learn what’s essential.”

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.