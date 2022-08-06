Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Isolated storms this afternoon develop under 90° heat

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 90s will roll through the weekend as mostly sunny skies and a southeasterly breeze remain consistent. The hot temperatures will feel hotter thanks to dew points in the mid 70s. A heat index between 100°-107° is expected both Saturday and Sunday.

The pattern continues Monday and Tuesday as a boundary front to our north will dissipate instead of moving southward over us. Highs will hold in the low 90s Monday before warming up thanks to a southwesterly wind shift by Tuesday, pushing temps into the mid 90s. A heat advisory may be issued due to the higher air temps and the steady elevated humidity.

Showers and storms will show up for a few communities on Wednesday before the whole area turns wet late Thursday. Highs will go from the mid 90s Wednesday down to the upper 80s by Thursday. Overnight lows will drop from the mid 70s down to the low 70s. While these differences look minute on the screen, they feel like progress in our trek towards comfortability.

Thanks to Saharan Dust draped over the tropics, the tropics remain quiet for now. That being said, activity is expected to increase over the next few weeks as we approach the peak of the season in September. The First Alert Weather Team will be watching closely and bringing updates when something develops.

Saturday

Partly sunny with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. High of 90. Wind: SE 5-10. Rain chance: 20%

Sunday

Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. High of 90. Wind: SE 5-10. Rain chance: 20%

Monday

Mostly sunny and hot with highs in the low 90s. Wind: SSW 5-10.

