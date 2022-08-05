Windsor Seafood and Music Street Festival returns this weekend

WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) - The second annual Windsor Seafood and Music Street Festival returns on Saturday.

This festival is hosted by the Bertie High School Alumni nonprofit organization named Bertie Alumni Community Association (BACA) along with the Windsor-Bertie Chamber of Commerce.

There will be food trucks, vendors, and live music along Granville Street between Queen Street and King Street on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The family-friendly event will also include a car show that benefits the Bertie High and Early College scholarship program.

Below is a list of the full schedule of events:

Windsor Seafood Festival schedule (WITN)

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.