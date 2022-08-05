Swim warning lifted after Surf City sewage spill

SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A state-issued warning for people not to swim in part of the Intracoastal Waterway due to a large sewage spill was lifted Friday.

State environmental officials issued the warning Tuesday for the waters between the Highway 210 bridge and Beacon #65, including Waters Bay and part of Stump Sound.

The state also had an advisory against harvesting oysters and shellfish in the area.

The town said a lightning strike caused 100,000 gallons of sewage to spill and potentially make its way into Waters Bay. The spill at Highway 50/210 and Aldrich Lane went undetected for about 12 hours on Sunday.

The spill had stopped by Tuesday, and the state Division of Water Resources and the Division of Marine Fisheries are investigating what happened. Surf City said an enhanced notification system has been installed to prevent another discharge.

