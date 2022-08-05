Pitt County Softball gets send-off to host Little League Softball World Series

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Little League Softball World Series returns to Greenville next week.

The Pitt County U12 softball team will represent as host team.

The girls were sent-off Friday at Sara Law Softball Complex in Winterville. They had check-in day with the other teams competing for the World Series title. Just like the other teams from away, the girls rode the bus to the dorms. So, they could get the full experience they had a great gathering with the community to send them off.

“It’s very big. It’s something these girls will never be forgotten for and they will never forget,” says Pitt County Softball head coach Gentry Coward, “This is one of the biggest stages you can get on for recreational ball. There’s not many places you can play and be on ESPN. They are excited and it is very big for not only Pitt County, but for our softball league.”

The Little League Softball World Series is being played at Greenville’s Stallings Stadium for the second year. It runs the 9th through the 15th. The opening ceremony is Monday and games begin on Tuesday. The Pitt County team will represent as team North Carolina and face California in their opener Tuesday at 4 PM.

