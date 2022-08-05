Pitt County schools to host supply drive Saturday

School supplies
School supplies(Arizona's Family)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina school district will hold a supply drive Saturday.

The annual “Stuff the Bus” event will go from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Walmart on 4600 East 10th Street in Greenville.

If you would like to donate, you can bring out basic school supplies like pens, Ziploc bags, notebooks, and binders.

