Pitt County schools to host supply drive Saturday

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina school district will hold a supply drive Saturday.

The annual “Stuff the Bus” event will go from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Walmart on 4600 East 10th Street in Greenville.

If you would like to donate, you can bring out basic school supplies like pens, Ziploc bags, notebooks, and binders.

