Nearly 1.4 million saws recalled after several reports of injuries

Anyone with the saws should stop using them and contact DeWALT for details on how to receive a...
Anyone with the saws should stop using them and contact DeWALT for details on how to receive a free repair kit or take it to a DeWALT service center for a free repair.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Nearly 1.4 million miter saws have been recalled due to injury and laceration hazards.

DeWALT issued the recall after reports of the saw’s rear safety guard breaking nearly 600 times, making it easier for something to fly off and hit the user or someone nearby.

The recall involves models DWS779, DWS780 and DHS790 with date codes 2019 04 through 2022 04, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

CPSC said only saws without a green dot on the nameplate or a black dot on the arm of the saw are included in the recall.

There have been nine reports of laceration injuries so far.

Anyone with the saws should stop using them and contact DeWALT for details on how to receive a free repair kit or take it to a DeWALT service center for a free repair.

