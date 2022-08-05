Murder suspect killed, officer injured in shootout with authorities in Forsyth County

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT
CLEMMONS, N.C. (WITN) - A murder suspect is dead and an officer injured in a morning shootout in Forsyth County.

Deputies say they, along with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, the SBI, and the Greensboro Police Department were trying to locate a homicide suspect.

An exchange of gunfire erupted between the suspect and law enforcement officers. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The injured officer, who is not a Forsyth County deputy, received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a news release.

The SBI will be investigating the shooting.

