Local company hoping to help Greenville Babe Ruth All-Stars get to World Series

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shondell Jones and Kinetic Physical Therapy and Wellness hosted the Greenville Babe Ruth All-Stars on Friday in search of support to help send the team to the World Series. They won the southeast regional recently and Jones’ company has chipped in part of the cost to go. The boys are mostly 15 year old’s and say they appreciate the support.

“It means a lot to have everyone contribute and help pay for the expenses and stuff,” says Greenville All-Star Matthew Aldridge, “I’ve never played in a minor league stadium before, so I don’t know, but it will be cool.”

“We all grew up watching the Little League World Series and wishing we would be there. It’s a different league but the same feeling so it feels pretty good,” says Greenville All-Star Owen Simmons, “It will be a cool first time to play there. The opening ceremony is there too so we get to watch a game and then the opening ceremony so it’s pretty cool.”

The World Series runs from the 11th to the 21st in Fredericksburg, Virginia. If you want to help the boys go they have a Venmo it’s @Greenville-Allstars .

