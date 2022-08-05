Las Vegas police investigate deadly shooting at popular hotel

Heavy police presence at Mirage Hotel following shooting
Heavy police presence at Mirage Hotel following shooting(Gerard Duya/FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:27 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently on the scene of a reported shooting inside the Mirage Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

Multiple posts on Twitter indicate a heavy police presence inside the hotel.

At one point, it was reported that police locked down the hotel completely.

LVMPD posted on Twitter just after 10 p.m. alerting the public of the shooting.

So far, police say one person is pronounced dead.

Police have not released further details and are warning the public to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Byrd recovers from serious boating accident.
Mom: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
Jonathan Hess
Missing boater found safe in Rodanthe
Jonathan Hess
Coast Guard joins search for missing boater in Pamlico Sound
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
Corey Parker
Duplin Co. truck driver named Highway Angel for saving life of overdosing motorist

Latest News

Man arrested in Rocky Mount shooting
Man arrested in Rocky Mount shooting
Beaufort Co. armed drug trafficker gets 15 years
Beaufort Co. armed drug trafficker gets 15 years
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
Man already jailed for making bomb threats now also charged with arson
Man already jailed for making bomb threats now also charged with arson
New Bern PD loses second canine officer in less than a month
New Bern PD loses second canine officer in less than a month