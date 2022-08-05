Lane reopens on U.S. 70 West after truck crashed and rode bridge guard rail

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The bridge on U.S. 70 West has been repaired and the lane that was closed to traffic has been reopened.

The NCDOT says the lane’s reopening has happened much sooner than originally expected.

The lane was closed due to a gasoline tanker crashing into and then riding on a bridge’s top rail.

The unusual accident happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 70 just outside of Kinston. Troopers say the tanker rode on the guard rail the entire length of the 405-feet bridge.

The Highway Patrol has charged 44-year-old Avery Speight with reckless driving.

The Farmville man was not injured in the crash, but his tanker ended up stuck on the concrete bridge railing.

Troopers say Speight ran off the highway to the right before the bridge hitting the guardrail, went back into his travel lane, and then ran off the road again, this time striking the bridge rail. The empty tanker truck rode on top of the bridge railing from one end of the bridge to the other.

The DOT said there was no structural damage to the span, but repairs were needed for the concrete railing. The accident report did not say why Speight ran off the highway in the first place.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.