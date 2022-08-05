Havelock man charged with trafficking meth

Brian Onuffer-Fagan
Brian Onuffer-Fagan(Havelock Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A man in Havelock has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

The Havelock Police Department says 29-year-old Brian Onuffer-Fagan was also charged with possession of heroin.

Police say officers handed out a search warrant at a home on Nunn Street Thursday regarding a drug investigation. Even after Onuffer-Fagan’s charges, police say the investigation is ongoing.

WITN is told that Onuffer-Fagan was placed on a $55,000 bond.

