Deputy who died following standoff shooting to be honored with procession

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A Wayne County sheriff’s deputy who died after a shooting during a standoff this week will be honored this morning with a procession.

A processional will take Fishman’s body from ECU Health Medical Center at 10:00 a.m. in Greenville to Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home in Dudley.

Participants will follow US-264, US-301, I-795, and US-117 South, to Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home on 117 South.

Anyone who wants to honor Fishman in the ride can join first responders lining the route.

Officials ask drivers to be aware as traffic may be impacted.

Sergeant Matthew Fishman died Tuesday after being shot in a standoff Monday.

Two other deputies were also hurt, but have since been released from the hospital.

