Deputy who died following standoff shooting to be honored with procession

Sgt. Matthew Fishman
Sgt. Matthew Fishman(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A Wayne County sheriff’s deputy who died after a shooting during a standoff this week will be honored this morning with a procession.

A processional will take Fishman’s body from ECU Health Medical Center at 10:00 a.m. in Greenville to Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home in Dudley.

Participants will follow US-264, US-301, I-795, and US-117 South, to Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home on 117 South.

Anyone who wants to honor Fishman in the ride can join first responders lining the route.

Officials ask drivers to be aware as traffic may be impacted.

Sergeant Matthew Fishman died Tuesday after being shot in a standoff Monday.

Two other deputies were also hurt, but have since been released from the hospital.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Byrd recovers from serious boating accident.
Mom: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
Jonathan Hess
Missing boater found safe in Rodanthe
Jonathan Hess
Coast Guard joins search for missing boater in Pamlico Sound
Corey Parker
Duplin Co. truck driver named Highway Angel for saving life of overdosing motorist
Tanker truck stuck on bridge rails
TROOPERS: Gasoline tanker rode bridge top rail entire length of span

Latest News

Beaufort Co. armed drug trafficker gets 15 years
Beaufort Co. armed drug trafficker gets 15 years
Man arrested in Rocky Mount shooting
Man arrested in Rocky Mount shooting
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
Man already jailed for making bomb threats now also charged with arson
Man already jailed for making bomb threats now also charged with arson
New Bern PD loses second canine officer in less than a month
New Bern PD loses second canine officer in less than a month