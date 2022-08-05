Cherry Point to usher in new leadership

Col. Mikel R. Huber
Col. Mikel R. Huber(MCAS Cherry Point)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) -Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point will usher in new leadership Friday morning.

After three years at the air station and 29 years of military service, Colonel Mikel R. Huber will relinquish command to Colonel Brendan C. Berks.

Huber has led the station through the COVID-19 pandemic and the reconstruction after Hurricane Florence.

The change of command ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m.

