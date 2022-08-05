CDC map shows nearly all of Eastern Carolina remains high-risk for COVID-19

This map was published on August 5, 2022
This map was published on August 5, 2022(CDC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - A new map from the Centers for Disease Control shows nearly all of Eastern Carolina remaining in the high-risk category for the spread of COVID-19.

Only Carteret County is in the medium-risk category, while all other counties are high-risk.

Last week’s map showed only Bertie County at medium-risk, while Carteret County was high-risk.

Across the state, 67 counties are high-risk, 27 at medium-risk, and only 6 are low-risk.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Byrd recovers from serious boating accident.
Mom: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
Jonathan Hess
Missing boater found safe in Rodanthe
Jonathan Hess
Coast Guard joins search for missing boater in Pamlico Sound
Corey Parker
Duplin Co. truck driver named Highway Angel for saving life of overdosing motorist
Tanker truck stuck on bridge rails
TROOPERS: Gasoline tanker rode bridge top rail entire length of span

Latest News

Carnie Hedgepeth and his wife
‘It means so much’: Support continues for Beaufort Co. emergency services director
More than 300 items are scheduled to arrive at a military hospital in 2 weeks
Good News Project donates boxes of medical equipment to military hospital in Ukraine
FILE - President Joe Biden signed an executive order aimed in part at making it easier for...
Biden signs executive order to protect travel for abortion
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein
‘I will do everything in my power’: AG Stein doubles down on protecting abortion rights