CDC map shows nearly all of Eastern Carolina remains high-risk for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - A new map from the Centers for Disease Control shows nearly all of Eastern Carolina remaining in the high-risk category for the spread of COVID-19.

Only Carteret County is in the medium-risk category, while all other counties are high-risk.

Last week’s map showed only Bertie County at medium-risk, while Carteret County was high-risk.

Across the state, 67 counties are high-risk, 27 at medium-risk, and only 6 are low-risk.

