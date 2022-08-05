Biden heading to Kentucky to see flood damage, meet families

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Eastern Kentucky on Monday to...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Eastern Kentucky on Monday to survey the damage from last week’s devastating floods and meet with those affected.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to eastern Kentucky on Monday to survey the damage from last week’s devastating floods and meet with those affected.

The White House announced Friday that the Bidens would join Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, at a Federal Emergency Management Agency State Disaster Recovery Center.

At least 37 people lost their lives in the flooding after 8 to 10 1/2 inches of rain fell in just 48 hours last week in the Appalachian mountain region. The flooding also hit areas just across the state line in Virginia and West Virginia.

More than 1,300 people were rescued in the days after the storm as teams searched in boats and combed debris-clogged creekbanks. Work crews were still trying to restore power and water connections to homes, as residents look to repair their homes and lives after the floods.

Thunderstorms on Friday brought a renewed threat of flooding to parts of Kentucky ravaged by high water a week ago.

The trip will be Biden’s first trip outside of Washington since he tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21. He has been in isolation awaiting a negative virus test since July 30 with a rebound case of the virus.

The death toll in the flooding disaster in Kentucky is rising. (CNN, Kentucky National Guard, KY Governor's Office, WLEX, The Hindman Volunteer Fire Department)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Byrd recovers from serious boating accident.
Mom: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
Jonathan Hess
Missing boater found safe in Rodanthe
Jonathan Hess
Coast Guard joins search for missing boater in Pamlico Sound
Tanker truck stuck on bridge rails
TROOPERS: Gasoline tanker rode bridge top rail entire length of span
Corey Parker
Duplin Co. truck driver named Highway Angel for saving life of overdosing motorist

Latest News

Beaufort Co. armed drug trafficker gets 15 years
Beaufort Co. armed drug trafficker gets 15 years
Man arrested in Rocky Mount shooting
Man arrested in Rocky Mount shooting
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
Man already jailed for making bomb threats now also charged with arson
Man already jailed for making bomb threats now also charged with arson
New Bern PD loses second canine officer in less than a month
New Bern PD loses second canine officer in less than a month