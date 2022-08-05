Amid U.S. job growth, Eastern Carolina organization helps residents find work

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The United States has regained all the jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic after adding 528 thousand new jobs.

“It is still a job seekers market right now and there seems to be plenty of opportunities,” Larry Donley, NC Works director of regional operations said.

With the help of local employment offices, finding a job has hardly ever been easier. Greenville’s NC Works employment office is committed to connecting the skills of people to employment.

“The NC Works Center works. Our goal is to connect talent to jobs,” Donley said. “Each individual is different in what their skill sets are so if they’re ready to go ahead and apply for jobs, we’re happy to help and be that connector.”

For Greenville resident Jeffrey Smith, local employment offices are a great resource to use when searching for new jobs.

“A great help. I was needing a part-time job and needing to work, and they got me out here really fast. I’m really happy working with them,” Smith said.

Heather Boushey, a Council of Economic Advisors member, says the agency is making sure to keep good jobs and connect the dots between people that need help and need to get the skills to get them.

