All Tar-Pamlico & Lower Neuse sites pass Sound Rivers Swim Guide test

Sound Rivers
Sound Rivers(Sound Rivers)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WITN) - All sites in the Tar-Pamlico and Lower Neuse watersheds have passed the Sound Rivers Swim Guide test this week.

Sound Rivers says this means that local water quality is good.

“The good results are probably a result of the little rain we’ve gotten over the past week or so,” Sound Rivers program director Clay Barber said. “That means pollution isn’t running off into our creeks and rivers, but that could change, depending on the weather.”

When sites fail the test, boaters, swimmers, and pets are advised to avoid the water at those sites or at least be cautious because bacteria-loaded waters can cause an increased risk of gastrointestinal illness and skin infections.

Sound Rivers is an environmental nonprofit that gathers water samples at 52 popular recreation sites along the Neuse and Tar-Pamlico river basins, from the Raleigh-Durham area to the Pamlico Sound.

