4 critically injured in lightning strike near White House

The four people were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.
The four people were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four people have been critically injured after a lightning strike outside the White House, fire officials said Thursday.

The District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said the four people were injured in Lafayette Park, located directly outside the White House complex.

They were all taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

A portion of the park remained closed Thursday evening with emergency crews at the scene.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Byrd recovers from serious boating accident.
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller could need amputation
Jonathan Hess
Coast Guard joins search for missing boater in Pamlico Sound
Tanker truck stuck on bridge rails
Tanker truck gets stuck on bridge guardrails
Man told RDU tower his co-pilot ‘jumped out’ of plane before emergency landing
The injured deputy was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon.
Second Wayne County deputy injured in deadly standoff released from ECU Health Medical Center

Latest News

An Amber Alert issued Thursday for a 6-month-old boy and his 16-year-old mother has been...
6-month-old Oklahoma boy, 16-year-old mother found; Amber Alert canceled
FILE - Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Old Bailey, in London, on July 14, 2022. A judge on...
Judge: Kevin Spacey must pay $30M to ‘House of Cards’ makers
School is back in some parts of Eastern Carolina
School is back in some parts of Eastern Carolina
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
US declares health emergency over monkeypox outbreak