Winterville Watermelon Festival three weeks away

Watermelon Festival Parade in Winterville in 2021
Watermelon Festival Parade in Winterville in 2021(Deric Rush)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 37th annual Winterville Watermelon Festival is back in just three weeks.

Bryan Caveness, a committee volunteer for the festival, says it will take place from Aug. 25-28. There are free concerts those Thursday and Friday nights and on that Saturday, the Watermelon JAM will be held with headlining artist Jameson Rodgers. Kylie Morgan and Cooper Greer will open the show.

The festival is at 324 Sylvania Street (Winterville Parks and Rec Kiwanis Field).

Caveness says that for the Saturday night concert, concertgoers will be able to buy beer inside the concert area for the first time ever. Then Sunday, a cruise-in car show and roaming circus acts will be held.

WITN is told that all four days at the end of August will feature food vendors, craft vendors, rides by Michael’s Amusements, live music, and lots of fun for the whole family.

Tickets can be bought here.

