TROOPERS: Gasoline tanker rode bridge top rail entire length of span

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers say a gasoline tanker rode on a bridge’s top rail the entire length of the span yesterday morning in Lenoir County.

The unusual accident happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 70 just outside of Kinston.

The Highway Patrol has charged 44-year-old Avery Speight with reckless driving.

The Farmville man was not injured in the crash, but his tanker ended up stuck on the concrete bridge railing.

Troopers say Speight ran off the highway to the right before the bridge hitting the guardrail, went back into his travel lane, and then ran off the road again, this time striking the bridge rail. The empty tanker truck rode on top of the bridge railing from one end of the bridge to the other.

The bridge is 405 feet long, according to the Department of Transportation.

The DOT said there was no structural damage to the span, but major repairs would have to be made to the concrete railing. The right westbound lane of the span is expected to be closed for the next two weeks while crews repair the damage.

The accident report did not say why Speight ran off the highway in the first place.

