Three men charged in Rocky Mount in relation to drug case

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Three men have been arrested in Rocky Mount in relation to a drug case in the city.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says on Aug. 3rd, officers investigated Cokey Road Apartments after getting complaints of crimes being committed there. Officers there saw a black Jeep leaving the apartment building driving recklessly.

Police say officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver would not stop for the lights and sirens. Police followed the vehicle through the Meadowbrook community before three suspects jumped out and ran from the vehicle in the 1700 block of Lynne Avenue.

WITN is told all three suspects were arrested and a firearm, as well as more than 20 ounces of marijuana, were seized.

Police say 20-year-old Dominique Macklin-Cooper was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling, felony fleeing to elude arrest, resisting a public officer, and careless and reckless driving. He was given a $20,000 secured bond.

The department adds that 19-year-old Tazion Baines was charged with misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon and resisting a public officer. He was given a $1,000 unsecured bond. Jaquan Wilkins (19) was charged with resisting a public officer and was released.

