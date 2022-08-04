School is back in some parts of Eastern Carolina

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Kids are back in the classroom at their desks, many without masks, for the start of another school year in some parts of Eastern Carolina.

“Online was difficult, but we have great teachers and facilities; they really tried their best to help us out and reach out to us to build a connection even though we couldn’t see them physically,” Daz’nassau Chesson, a student at Washington County Early College High School said.

Wayne Price, Washington County Early College High School principal, said the school staff are excited about the face-to-face opportunities they have, like giving students the opportunity to take the ACT in a face-to-face setting again.

In an area where some people may not see college as a possibility, the high school offers students the ability to gain college credits starting with their early high school years. For high school junior Latrell Purvis, the future is full of exciting possibilities with the help of his peers.

“What I’m most looking forward to is learning new things, new possibilities in my life, and learning how to see how my life could be in the real world, what I want to do in my life, and make new friends and see good people,” Purvis said.

Price said students can start taking college classes in ninth grade.

“So predominantly in ninth and tenth grade, they finish most of their high school requirements, and by the time the students graduate here, they leave with a high school diploma and a two-year associate degree,” Price said.

While Thursday was only the first day of school, the students and staff of Washington County Early College High School are excited for what the school year will hold.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.