Oceanside site in Dare County under water quality swimming advisory

HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - An advisory against swimming was issued Thursday due to high bacteria levels at an oceanside site in Dare County.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality says the advisory is for an area at the public beach access at ramp #55 off Museum Drive in Hatteras.

WITN is told that test results of water samples show a running monthly average of 47 enterococci per 100 milliliters of water, higher than the state and federal standards of 35 per 100.

The department reminds people that the advisory is not a beach closing, nor does it affect the entire Hatteras area. Swimming advisories are for waters within 200 feet of the sign, which will be posted Friday, reading:

“ATTENTION: SWIMMING IN THIS AREA IS NOT RECOMMENDED. BACTERIA TESTING INDICATES LEVELS OF CONTAMINATION THAT MAY BE HAZARDOUS TO YOUR HEALTH. THIS ADVISORY AFFECTS WATERS WITHIN 200’ OF THIS SIGN.”

The DEQ says state officials will continue to test the site and they will remove the sign and tell the public when the bacteria levels decrease to levels below the standards.

