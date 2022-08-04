NOAA updates hurricane season forecast

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Atlantic Hurricane Season has hit a slow patch after the first 3 named storms of the season formed more than a month ago. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced an update to their seasonal hurricane forecast, first issued in May. The new forecast expects a 60 percent chance of an above active season with a 30 percent chance of an average season and a 10 percent of a below average season.

NOAA 2022 Hurricane Season Update (WITN)

This is a slight downward revision of their May forecast which was 65 percent for an above active season, 25 percent chance of average and 10 for below average. The total number of named storms is forecast to be between 14 and 20. NOAA expects 6 to 10 hurricanes with 3 to 5 of those becoming major hurricanes.

Hurricane Season Peak (WITN)

The last few weeks have seen a decrease in storm activity as high winds across the Sahara Desert in Africa have blown large amounts of sand and dust over the Atlantic. This dry later of air has not allowed storms to form. This trend is not expected to persist. Once the air moistens, there could be a burst of tropical activity.

Saharan Dust (WITN)

