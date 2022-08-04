New Bern PD loses second canine officer in less than a month

K9 Reno passed away on Friday.
K9 Reno passed away on Friday.(New Bern police)
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time in less than a month, the New Bern Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their canine officers.

K9 Reno passed away on Friday, the department said, just two months into his retirement.

Reno joined the department in January 2015 and during his career he was deployed more than 377 times recovering drugs, weapons, and missing people.

The German Shepherd enjoyed showing off his skills at K9 demonstrations at public events and at schools, according to a news release.

“We will miss Reno. We’ve missed him since the day he retired in May,” said Chief Patrick Gallagher. “But this is a double whammy for our agency. We are keeping his family in our thoughts and prayers.”

Reno was medically retired on May 17th due to his age and health issues. Last week he started having trouble walking and he had stopped eating. His veterinarian discovered fluid around his heart and in his stomach so Reno was put down to end his suffering.

On July 3, K9 Loki passed away due to medical issues. The two dogs were the oldest working dogs in the department.

