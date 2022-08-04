New Bern and Havelock football coaches believe their teams could play into December

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - We caught up with Craven County’s Big Carolina conference football teams this week. Defending conference champ New Bern and perennial powerhouse Havelock.

Both coaches did not hold back about championship expectations for their teams this fall.

“We hope to improve on it this season. Get back to where we wanna be at. The year before that we played in the regional finals and lost the Cardinal Gibbons one game away from the state championship,” says New Bern head coach Torrey Nowell, “So, I think we got at least 26 seniors. A lot of them have been playing varsity since I took the job here. This is my fourth season here and those guys are going to be seniors this year of those guys that came in here with us. We are super excited about what they’re doing and just knowing that we’re trying to get better.”

“Last year we lost some close games. Last year we had a lot of injuries on the offensive line. COVID hit us week two and we never really kind of recovered from that you know we went through the spring season and went to the state championship game and then we lost 18 starters. We didn’t really have the spring ball to get better and no excuses we just lost some close games we usually win,” says Havelock head coach Allen Wooten, “The guys are hungry. They don’t want to feel that again and hopefully will be playing for a state championship in December. It looks pretty promising for us.”

The season kicks off August 19th. New Bern and Havelock meet September 16th in Havelock this fall.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.