N.C State football practice underway, Pack want to prove preseason hype true

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - ECU opened practice Wednesday, one month until the opener against N.C. State. The Wolfpack are underway as well. Like ECU, they had their season ended early by a COVID cancelled bowl game.

Like ECU, the Pack have many players back this fall. Like their quarterback ACC preseason player of the year Devin Leary.

“I was recently moving into my new apartment and just kind of popped up on my Twitter. Like that’s pretty cool,” says Devin Leary about the preseason accolades, “Definitely a pretty huge honor to be recognized at that national stage but for me I know that the biggest thing with personal accolades comes with team success that’s always been my priority.”

“We are not going to earn any of the wins listening to things, or hearing things from you guys, it is appreciated and you know these guys have earned it. But I think they are very aware of what we have to do to stay where we want to be,” says N.C. State head football coach Dave Doeren, “And make no mistake about it, we are excited to play other people. We are excited to get back on that grass and that bowl experience that we’ve had left a big chip there to get back out there and play a game.”

ECU hosts N.C. State September 3rd at Noon.

