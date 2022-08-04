Man on federal probation for drugs back in jail on more drug charges

Walter Green
Walter Green(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man on federal probation for selling drugs is back in jail again on similar charges.

Craven County deputies and New Bern police arrested Walter Green during a traffic stop on Glenburnie Road today.

Deputies say during the search they seized heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and small blue fentanyl pills pressed to look like oxycodone pills. They also found over $6,000 in cash deputies believe to be proceeds from drug sales.

The 25-year-old New Bern man was charged with two felony counts of trafficking opium or heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substance, and possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine.

Green, who goes by the nickname of “G5″ was jailed on a $1.5 million bond.

