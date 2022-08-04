Man arrested in Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested for a Wednesday shooting in Rocky Mount.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says 24-year-old Ja’Noz Jordan has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Police say on Wednesday at about 9 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 4000 block of Sunset Avenue. They shortly thereafter learned the shooting happened at 300 South Halifax Road, where 43-year-old Carlos Garrett had been shot in the back. Garrett drove himself to UNC Nash Health Care for treatment and is listed in stable condition.

WITN is told that the preliminary investigation found the shooting was domestic-related and both Jordan and Garrett knew each other.

Police say when they searched Jordan’s home in the 300 block of South Halifax Road, they found three firearms, one of which was reported stolen from Nash County.

Jordan was jailed and given a $300,000 secured bond for the charges, as well as a $20,000 secured bond for a probation violation.

