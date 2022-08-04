Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Heat Advisory today for much of ENC

Heat Advisory: A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8pm Thursday for Washington, Tyrrell, Dare, Beaufort, Mainland Hyde, Duplin, Jones, Pamlico, Craven and Inland Onslow counties. Temps in the low to mid 90s will combine with the high humidity levels to push the heat index to a range of 104 to 108° this afternoon. Remember to stay well hydrated and pace yourself if working outside.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The late week/weekend period will stay hot and mostly rain free with a cold front stalling just to our north and west Saturday and Sunday. Only a few storms will manage to fire up on the sea breeze each afternoon. Any rain that does come together may produce a quick quarter of an inch of rain if you catch it. Otherwise, a good deal of sunshine and continued heat are expected. Our normal high this far into August is 89 but 90s will dominate through the weekend with the heat index continue to peak in the triple digits.

Next week will start off hot and rain-free with the next good chance for rain arriving next Wednesday. We could see some cooler air behind that front.

Thanks to Saharan Dust draped over the tropics, the tropics remain quiet for now. That being said, activity is expected to increase over the next few weeks as we approach the peak of the season in September. The First Alert Weather Team will be watching closely and bringing updates when something develops.

Thursday

Partly to mostly sunny and hot with spotty PM storms. High of 94. Wind: SW 5-10. Rain chance: 20%.

Friday

Staying hot and humid. High of 93. Wind: SW 5-10. Rain chance: less than 20%.

Saturday

Partly sunny with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. High of 91. Wind: S 10-15. Rain chance: 20%

Sunday

Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. High of 91. Wind: S 5. Rain chance: 20%

Monday

Mostly sunny and hot with highs in the low 90s. Wind: SW 5-10.

