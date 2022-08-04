‘It means so much’: Support continues for Beaufort Co. emergency services director

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The health of the Beaufort County emergency services director is continuing to improve after he was injured in a devastating motorcycle crash injury in June.

Carnie Hedgepeth, who turned 48 this week, was flown to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta last Thursday.

The emergency services director was driving his motorcycle on Mozingo Road in Pitt County back on June 20 when troopers say a car pulled out in front of him from a side road. Joshua Joyner was charged by troopers with failure to yield and driving with a revoked license.

According to his daughter, Hannah Hedgepeth Lane, the Pitt-Greenville Airport allowed her family and Hedgepeth’s fire truck escort onto the tarmac to pray with him last week before loading him onto the aircraft and flying off toward Georgia.

Hedgepeth Lane said today that her father has moved from being minimally conscious in a coma to emerging. That is the last step before fully regaining consciousness, and Hedgepeth has reached it after not even a week at the Shepherd Center.

“Ths is going to be long term. They call it a marathon at the hospital the first couple of days you’re there. It’s gonna be a long time,” Hedgepeth Lane says.

“The fact that our community has just still been here, I think that does give us hope because the doctors told us the hardest part is when that starts to fade away and you’re left alone with this. And so just the fact that that hasn’t happened for us yet, that’s really encouraging to me and it means so much to my mom.”

Hedgepeth Lane says the support that community members have shown her family illustrates how much of a part her dad had in so many people’s lives across North Carolina.

