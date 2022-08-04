Ground broken on new Wayne Co. elementary school

FREMONT, N.C. (WITN) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday in Wayne County for the new Fremont Elementary School.

Wayne County Public Schools says elected officials, dignitaries, leaders, and community members made the day a historic event and an exciting occasion to come together and celebrate the construction of the school.

WITN reported on April 29th that WCPS would get an extra $9 million grant for the construction of Fremont Elementary. The money was from the Needs-Based Public School Grant Funds, in addition to the $15 million previously awarded in 2020.

WITN is told that the new school will have the same design as the recently built Meadow Lane Elementary. The school will be able to accommodate more than three times as many students as the current school of about 200 students, which will be vital for helping address K-3 class-size needs in Northern Wayne County.

It will also have energy-efficient HVAC systems, upgraded furniture and technology, and advanced safety and security features.

Construction on the school is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

