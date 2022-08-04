Gov. Cooper tours wind turbines off Virginia coast

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper joined the CEO of Dominion Energy Thursday to see the energy company’s wind turbines off the coast of Virginia.

Cooper’s office says the governor was also there to address the third North Carolina Taskforce for Offshore Wind Economic Resource Strategies (NC TOWERS) meeting in Elizabeth City.

Cooper says the potential for reliable and affordable offshore wind energy in North Carolina that can grow the economy and benefit the environment has never been stronger.

Wind turbine off the coast of Virginia
Wind turbine off the coast of Virginia(Gov. Cooper's office)

WITN is told that the third NC TOWERS meeting was held for community members and stakeholders to advise on programs and policies for developing offshore wind energy projects. It was also held to advance industry relationships and opportunities for equal access to the economic benefits created by the offshore wind industry.

More information about NC TOWERS can be found here.

