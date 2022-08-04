Gov. Cooper tours wind turbines off Virginia coast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper joined the CEO of Dominion Energy Thursday to see the energy company’s wind turbines off the coast of Virginia.

Cooper’s office says the governor was also there to address the third North Carolina Taskforce for Offshore Wind Economic Resource Strategies (NC TOWERS) meeting in Elizabeth City.

Cooper says the potential for reliable and affordable offshore wind energy in North Carolina that can grow the economy and benefit the environment has never been stronger.

“The economy is rapidly embracing clean energy and seeing the wind turbines up close underscores how investing in this exciting industry will bring tremendous opportunities to combat climate change, power homes, and businesses, and put money in the pockets of North Carolina families.”

Wind turbine off the coast of Virginia (Gov. Cooper's office)

WITN is told that the third NC TOWERS meeting was held for community members and stakeholders to advise on programs and policies for developing offshore wind energy projects. It was also held to advance industry relationships and opportunities for equal access to the economic benefits created by the offshore wind industry.

More information about NC TOWERS can be found here.

