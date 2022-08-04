Funeral arrangements set for Wayne Co. deputy killed after Monday standoff

Sgt. Matthew Fishman
Sgt. Matthew Fishman(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2022
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Wayne County deputy who was killed as a result of Monday’s standoff where he and two other deputies were shot while trying to serve involuntary commitment papers.

The Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home says the funeral for Sgt. Matthew Fishman will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 9th, at 11 a.m. in the Kornegay Arena at the University of Mount Olive, 634 Henderson Street. The burial with honors will follow at Wayne Memorial Park.

Fishman, 38, passed away Tuesday at ECU Health Medical Center, a day after being shot while trying to serve a warrant to 23-year-old Jourdan Hamilton. Also shot were Dep. Alexander Torres, 27, and Cpl. Andrew Cox, 37. After about a ten-hour standoff, the suspect was found dead inside of the home he barricaded himself inside with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Both Torres and Cox were released from the hospital this week.

A memorial was held Wednesday at an annex office for the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Larry Pierce was there and also spoke at a press conference earlier in the day, where he reflected on Fishman’s contributions to the community.

“He served with the sheriff’s office since December of 2010 and was a reserve officer with the Mount Olive Police Department,” Pierce said. “He cared about the citizens and was doing what he loved. He leaves behind a wife and children that he deeply loved.”

The Shumate-Faulk Funeral home says that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Baddour, Parker, Hine & Hale Trust Account (on the memo line please put “Fishman Family”). People are asked to mail this to Baddour, Parker, Hine, & Hale, PO Box 916, Goldsboro, NC 27533.

“Only heaven will know the impact Matthew has made in our community, however as each day passes we are seeing and hearing more and more of the good he has done. Matthew is grateful to serve and help!” Fishman’s obituary reads.

