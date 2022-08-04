MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller could need amputation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Doctors of an East Carolina University baseball commit injured by a boat propeller are recommending an amputation, according to the player’s mother.

Baseball commit, Parker Byrd’s mom, Mitzi posted on social media that he had unmanageable pain in his calf last night.

According to the post, Parker’s doctors said his calf muscle is dying and recommended an amputation below the knee.

Mitzi said the doctors plan to perform a mid-calf amputation, but can’t guarantee exactly because they need to see what muscles are salvageable.

“This is hard. I’m not going to lie, this is REALLY hard. Parker is trying to process it and we are trying to process it. I begged God to provide a miracle but we have to trust his plan.”

Byrd was one of two people tubing on Bath Creek when both fell off their innertubes around 2:00 p.m. last Saturday.

According to officials, Byrd’s friend safely got back on the boat, but say as Byrd was approaching the boat, which was supposed to be in neutral, the ski rope got caught in the propeller and pulled Byrd toward the boat.

Byrd has undergone numerous surgeries, his mother says his path toward recovery has been like a rollercoaster.

