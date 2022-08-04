MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller could need amputation

Parker Byrd recovers from serious boating accident.
Parker Byrd recovers from serious boating accident.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Doctors of an East Carolina University baseball commit injured by a boat propeller are recommending an amputation, according to the player’s mother.

Baseball commit, Parker Byrd’s mom, Mitzi posted on social media that he had unmanageable pain in his calf last night.

According to the post, Parker’s doctors said his calf muscle is dying and recommended an amputation below the knee.

Mitzi said the doctors plan to perform a mid-calf amputation, but can’t guarantee exactly because they need to see what muscles are salvageable.

“This is hard. I’m not going to lie, this is REALLY hard. Parker is trying to process it and we are trying to process it. I begged God to provide a miracle but we have to trust his plan.”

Mitzi Byrd, Parker Byrd's mom

Byrd was one of two people tubing on Bath Creek when both fell off their innertubes around 2:00 p.m. last Saturday.

According to officials, Byrd’s friend safely got back on the boat, but say as Byrd was approaching the boat, which was supposed to be in neutral, the ski rope got caught in the propeller and pulled Byrd toward the boat.

Byrd has undergone numerous surgeries, his mother says his path toward recovery has been like a rollercoaster.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanker truck stuck on bridge rails
Tanker truck gets stuck on bridge guardrails
Man told RDU tower his co-pilot ‘jumped out’ of plane before emergency landing
The injured deputy was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon.
Second Wayne County deputy injured in deadly standoff released from ECU Health Medical Center
Calm Water Surface
SHERIFF: Pamlico County fisherman dies while operating heavy machinery
Jonathan Hess
Coast Guard joins search for missing boater in Pamlico Sound

Latest News

Jonathan Hess
Missing boater found safe in Rodanthe
Ceres
Corolla Wild Horse Fund welcomes new foal
Craven County Habitat for Humanity new leadership
Craven County non-profit welcomes new leadership
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, August 4th at 4:30am
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, August 4th at 4:30am