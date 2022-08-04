ECSU named #1 HBCU for economic returns

ELIZABETH CITY STATE UNIVERSITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City State University has been named the number one historically black college and university for economic returns according to a company that provides people with information about college and career options.

ECSU says DegreeChoices rated more than 2,000 undergraduate colleges and universities using public sources of date, and ranked ECSU as the best HBCU in the U.S. when measuring how long it takes for students to recoup their education investment.

The company also measured how much more or less students from a particular school earn when compared to the state weighted average, according to the university.

“Access to a higher education degree is transformational for students, and ECSU supports our community and our graduates by offering a quality, affordable education that changes the trajectory of their lives forever – for themselves and their families,” ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon said.

The university also says it was named the number one HBCU earlier this year for helping students from lower-income households achieve economic success. Third Way, a national think tank, made that ranking, and Student Loan Hero ranked the university as the number one most affordable four-year HBCU.

“I am proud that our university continues to deliver on its promise of offering an affordable, accessible, high-quality education. Keep the #1′s coming,” Dixon said.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.