Drought Monitor Update

The drought conditions continue to ease across eastern NC (Jim Howard)

The news continues to get better in eastern North Carolina in regards to the dry conditions. This morning’s update shows most of Craven and Jones counties now out of the dry conditions. Eastern Onslow county has also been removed from the dry status. The moderate drought conditions have ended across Hertford, Bertie, Martin, Wilson, and Edgecombe counties.

Most areas along highway 17 westward continue to remain abnormally dry. (Jim Howard)

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.