Drought Monitor Update

The latest drought monitor continues to show improving conditions in eastern NC
By Jim Howard
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
The drought conditions continue to ease across eastern NC
The drought conditions continue to ease across eastern NC(Jim Howard)

The news continues to get better in eastern North Carolina in regards to the dry conditions. This morning’s update shows most of Craven and Jones counties now out of the dry conditions. Eastern Onslow county has also been removed from the dry status. The moderate drought conditions have ended across Hertford, Bertie, Martin, Wilson, and Edgecombe counties.

Most areas along highway 17 westward continue to remain abnormally dry.
Most areas along highway 17 westward continue to remain abnormally dry.(Jim Howard)

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanker truck stuck on bridge rails
Tanker truck gets stuck on bridge guardrails
Man told RDU tower his co-pilot ‘jumped out’ of plane before emergency landing
The injured deputy was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon.
Second Wayne County deputy injured in deadly standoff released from ECU Health Medical Center
Calm Water Surface
SHERIFF: Pamlico County fisherman dies while operating heavy machinery
Jonathan Hess
Coast Guard joins search for missing boater in Pamlico Sound

Latest News

Jonathan Hess
Missing boater found safe in Rodanthe
Ceres
Corolla Wild Horse Fund welcomes new foal
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: The heat rolls on and on and on.....
Craven County Habitat for Humanity new leadership
Craven County non-profit welcomes new leadership