Drought Monitor Update
The latest drought monitor continues to show improving conditions in eastern NC
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The news continues to get better in eastern North Carolina in regards to the dry conditions. This morning’s update shows most of Craven and Jones counties now out of the dry conditions. Eastern Onslow county has also been removed from the dry status. The moderate drought conditions have ended across Hertford, Bertie, Martin, Wilson, and Edgecombe counties.
