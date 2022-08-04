Craven County non-profit welcomes new leadership

Craven County Habitat for Humanity new leadership
Craven County Habitat for Humanity new leadership(Craven County Habitat for Humanity)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina non-profit is welcoming new leadership Thursday.

Tracey Lilly will become the Craven County Habitat for Humanity’s new executive director.

Rose Macneal will also become president for the next two years after being unanimously voted to the position in June.

Habitat for Humanity will host a meet and greet this morning from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Habitat Re-Store in New Bern.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanker truck stuck on bridge rails
Tanker truck gets stuck on bridge guardrails
Man told RDU tower his co-pilot ‘jumped out’ of plane before emergency landing
The injured deputy was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon.
Second Wayne County deputy injured in deadly standoff released from ECU Health Medical Center
Calm Water Surface
SHERIFF: Pamlico County fisherman dies while operating heavy machinery
Jonathan Hess
Coast Guard joins search for missing boater in Pamlico Sound

Latest News

First Alert Forecast for Thursday, August 4th at 4:30am
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, August 4th at 4:30am
Kinston city officials brainstorm ways to stop the violence and crime
Law enforcement along with city officials work to resolve crime
Kinston city officials brainstorm ways to stop the violence and crime
‘I broke down, I cried’: Veterans celebrate passage of PACT Act