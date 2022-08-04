Craven County non-profit welcomes new leadership

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina non-profit is welcoming new leadership Thursday.

Tracey Lilly will become the Craven County Habitat for Humanity’s new executive director.

Rose Macneal will also become president for the next two years after being unanimously voted to the position in June.

Habitat for Humanity will host a meet and greet this morning from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Habitat Re-Store in New Bern.

