Corolla Wild Horse Fund welcomes new foal

COROLLA, N.C. (WITN) -A non-profit is welcoming a new foal to the beach named Ceres.

At about two days old, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund is reminding people to give foals plenty of space especially in the heat.

They say stressing them out can disrupt important bonding time and can be physically damaging too.

The fund says this brings the 2022 foal count to seven with six surviving.

Foals born in 2022 include Cedar, Cricket, Cyclone, Crow, Cádiz, Ceres, and Charlie. Charlie died from a bacterial infection in April, according to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.