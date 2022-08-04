Missing boater found safe in Rodanthe

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A boater who was reported missing Wednesday has been found safe in Rodanthe.

Carteret County deputies say the boater, Jonathan Hess of Buxton had some issues with the boat.

The Coast Guard joined the search Wednesday after Hess, left the South River boat ramp around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, and didn’t return.

The Coast Guard said they were told about the situation at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Sources tell WITN the 38-year-old man’s car was still at the ramp and his cell phone was off with the last ping near Oriental.

Deputies say he was on a white 1995 23-foot May-Craft boat with a T-top.

The Coast Guard said it was a friend’s boat that Hess took out, and the boat’s owner searched for Hess overnight with no luck before alerting authorities.

According to the Coast Guard, the Coast Guard helicopter crew and response boat crews from Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet and Coast Guard Station Hobucken are searching for Hess. Other agencies, including the North Carolina Wildlife Resources, also helped with the search.

