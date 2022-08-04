Beaufort Co. armed drug trafficker gets 15 years

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An Aurora man was sentenced to 15 years in prison this week for possession and carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Adrian Dixon pled guilty to the charge on Feb. 16th.

Federal prosecutors say that according to evidence, Dixon was investigated in July 2020 by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office after learning he was distributing cocaine and heroin.

WITN is told during August and September 2020, investigators surveilled a home in Aurora believed to be a stash house for Dixon. On Oct. 22, 2020, investigators saw Dixon and a woman arrive at the house, and saw Dixon get an item from another vehicle before driving away.

Prosecutors say they made a traffic stop because Dixon did not have a valid state driver’s license and when Dixon consented to a search of himself, investigators found a large amount of cash.

When investigators got a search warrant for the believed stash house, Dixon told law enforcement they would find heroin there, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. When it was searched, investigators found about .7 ounces of cocaine and nearly an ounce of heroin.

WITN is told Dixon had been previously convicted of possessing and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime and had been released from federal prison in November 2019.

