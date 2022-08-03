Webb telescope captures photo of ‘Cartwheel’ Galaxy

Webb’s observations show that the Cartwheel Galaxy is in a very transitory stage and will...
Webb’s observations show that the Cartwheel Galaxy is in a very transitory stage and will continue to transform.(NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The James Webb Space Telescope has captured new images of the Cartwheel Galaxy.

According to NASA, it’s a ring galaxy located 500 million light-years away that formed when a large spiral galaxy and a small galaxy violently collided.

The Cartwheel Galaxy has a bright inner ring and an active colorful ring surrounding it. NASA said the rings expand outwards from the center, “like ripples in a pond after a stone is tossed into it.”

The outer ring has a lot of star formations, and the dusty area in between reveals many stars and star clusters, NASA reports.

Astronomers call this a “ring galaxy” because of its distinctive features.

According to NASA, Webb’s observations show that the Cartwheel Galaxy is in a very transitory stage and will continue to transform over time.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Matthew Fishman
Sergeant dies after Monday morning standoff; one deputy released from ECU Health
A Chick-fil-A is seen in this file photo. One Chick-fil-A location generated controversy with...
Chick-fil-A location in North Carolina sought volunteers to work for food
Three Wayne County deputies shot while serving papers
Wayne Co. sergeant dies after Monday morning shooting
Moses Muchai
Body of missing swimmer found at Camp Lejeune
Man told RDU tower his co-pilot ‘jumped out’ of plane before emergency landing

Latest News

The sports world has lost a man who provided the details for decades' worth of legendary...
Vin Scully, legendary voice of the Dodgers, has died
Tanker truck stuck on bridge rails
Tanker truck stuck on bridge guardrails; drivers should expect delays
A customer holds a credit card at the pay-at-the-pump gasoline pump in Rolling Meadow, Ill.,...
OPEC+ boosts oil output by slower pace than previous months
The sheriff spoke to the media for the first time since the deadly shooting on Monday.
Wayne County sheriff said nothing to indicate man in deadly standoff would be hostile